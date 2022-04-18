Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus to “Celebrate!” 40th Anniversary Gala on April 23

The Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus (PGMC) will mark it's 40th anniversary with its annual fundraising event, "Celebrate!" on Saturday, April 23, at the National Museum of American Jewish History. As the Philadelphia area's premier LGBTQ+ 'cultural ambassador,' the event will be hosted by NBC10 and Telemundo62 reporter Miguel Martinez-Valle and will include a VIP reception, cocktail hour, seated buffet dinner, silent auction, dancing, and live entertainment by John Jarboe and the Bearded Ladies Cabaret and PGMC's own select ensemble, Brotherly Love.

FOR TICKETS OR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.

The event will raise more than $50,000 to support PGMC's work in the community, especially its free student ticket program and in-school engagement activities and performances - sharing a message of hope and acceptance with area youth.

Since 1982, the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus has been entertaining audiences, supporting communities, and fostering acceptance through exceptional musical performance.