Penn Museum to host Día de los Muertos with virtual events

In partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center and the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia, Penn Museum will host its ninth annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration and bring the spirit of CultureFest! online, with 10 virtual events expanding access to the vibrant traditions of Mexican culture for people around the world.

Throughout October, CultureFest! Día de los Muertos will offer free downloadable arts and crafts projects for kids, Digital Daily Digs (three-minute talks about one artifact on display), and behind-the-scenes views into the traditions of Pan de Muerto bread and Catrina face-painting, hosted by the Mexican Cultural Center.

In addition, CultureFest! includes:

Oct. 15 - Create an Ofrenda Workshop (5 p.m.) - Internationally recognized artist Cesar Viveros explains how to build an altar with photos and mementos to remember a loved one. Free

The entire CultureFest! Día de los Muertos line-up can be found here.

In addition, the Penn Museum is open for guests to explore the Mexico and Central America Gallery in person. Timed tickets are available online, social distancing and face coverings are required, and floor markings will guide visitors on a one-way journey through the Museum, which offers multiple hand sanitizing

stations.

