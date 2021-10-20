Penn Museum and the Mexican Cultural Center Host Day of the Dead Festival on October 23

Penn Museum will host its onsite event, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Saturday, October 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The full-day festival is a part of the CultureFest! series that celebrates the rich diversity in the Greater Philadelphia region through creative elements such as musical performances, arts and crafts, presentations, and more. Día de los Muertos will offer fun, family-oriented activities that honor the history, traditions, and expressions of the vibrant holiday.

Día de los Muertos integrates Indigenous Mexican beliefs and traditions with Catholic celebrations of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. The historic holiday’s ritual traditions originated in pre-Columbian Mesoamerica 3,000 years ago, and the holiday is now widely observed throughout Latin America.

This year’s event is in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center and features a range of activities which include storytelling sessions, dance and music performances, arts & crafts, an artisan market, and an altar competition. In addition, a traditional altar installation will be on display by local Philadelphia muralist, Cesar Viveros. Attendees can learn about the history and traditions of Día de los Muertos from the colorful altars to the iconic smiling skeletons and skulls.

Tickets are included with Penn Museum admission and can be purchased here. To access the full Día de los Muertos festival schedule, click here. For additional information call (215) 845 5004 or send an email to icompean@mexicanculturalcenter.org.