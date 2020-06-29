NBC10 Presents “Race in Philly: 101” on Tuesday, June 30

NBC10 will air “Race in Philly: 101,”a 30-minute news special in partnership with The Philadelphia Tribune at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Hosted by NBC10 anchor Jacqueline London, this educational program is designed to advance the conversation about social injustice and racial disparities by providing context for this moment in history.

“Race in Philly: 101” will examine why this movement resonates so deeply in Philadelphia. It includes an in-depth look at the city’s history with policing. It also explores redlining, how it created a segregated city and how the effects linger in city neighborhoods to this day.

We've been having a national conversation about race and racial inequality. NBC10 is pushing that conversation forward.... Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Monday, June 29, 2020

The news special also teaches viewers about race and discrimination with the help of prominent researchers and educators, including Temple University professor Dr. Molefi Asante, a leading scholar in African-American studies, and Dr. Peggy McIntosh, who popularized the term “white privilege” in a groundbreaking 1989 essay.

“Race in Philly: 101” is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross and will air commercial-free on NBC10. It will also be livestreamed on NBC10.com, Telemundo62.com and the free NBC10 app.