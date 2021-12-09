NBC10 Joins 98.1 WOGL's 20th Annual Loves Our Kids Radiothon on Dec. 9-10

Members of the NBC10 News team will join 98.1 WOGL’s Loves Our Kids Radiothon, presented by Fulton Bank, on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10. Now in its 20th year, the radiothon goes from 7AM to 7PM both days and benefits Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Every donation that is received goes directly to the Child Life Services Department at CHOP, where they provide fun-filled games and entertainment for kids while undergoing procedures and treatment.

Listeners can tune in to 98.1 WOGL (WOGL-FM) in Philadelphia on air to hear the NBC10 News Team members – Erin Coleman, Sheila Watko, Lucy Bustamante, Tim Furlong, and Jacqueline London, along with NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Bill Henley – as they help raise funds for the Child Life Services Department at CHOP. Listed below is the NBC10 team’s full schedule for the two-day event:

HOW TO HELP

Call the WOGL Phone Bank at 866-266-8898

Text WOGL to 51555 .

to . Online donations can be made at wogl.com/radiothon.

Listeners can also tune in to WOGL’s Loves Our Kids Radiothon on the Audacy app and website. Fans can follow the effort on WOGL’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

98.1 WOGL will host the live event on Thursday, December 9 and Friday, December 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.