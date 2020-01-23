Firehouse Screening

NBC10 Hosts Firehouse Screening with Cheltenham Fire Company

NBC's 'Chicago Fire' actor Joe Minoso makes special appearance at community event that recognizes local first responders

By Diana Torralvo

Cheltenham Fire Co group pic with Joe Minoso
Volunteer firefighters from Cheltenham pose with NBC’s Chicago Fire star Joe Minoso

More than 150 members of the Cheltenham Township community came together for a special screening of NBC's popular primetime drama, "Chicago Fire," at the Presentation BVM Church on Jan. 22. The event was part of NBC10's Firehouse Screenings, a station initiative that recognizes the dedication of volunteer firefighters throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

NBC10 Investigative Reporter Harry Hairston served as emcee for the event, which benefited the Cheltenham Fire Company, a volunteer firehouse serving Montgomery County. Actor Joe Minoso, who plays Joe Cruz on "Chicago Fire," made a special guest appearance at the event and participated in an audience Q&A, took photos with fans and met firefighters.

Following the screening, Deputy Chief Tim Schuck and Fire Company President Dan Widmeier presented Minoso with a customized Cheltenham Fire Company jacket, making him an honorary member of the fire company.

Among those in attendance were local elected and township officials, as well as neighboring fire companies from Rockledge, Elkins Park, Ogontz, Glenside, and Lamont.

NBC10's Firehouse Screenings are designed to raise awareness of the operational needs of local volunteer fire companies and educate the public about opportunities to get involved. If your volunteer fire company is interested in hosting a Firehouse Screening with NBC10, please email wcau_wwsi.community@nbcuni.com.

