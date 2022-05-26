NBC10 Honored with Three Edward R. Murrow Awards

Recognizing the very best in broadcast journalism throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and across the nation, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded NBC10 Philadelphia/WCAU three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalistic excellence. The awards were in the categories of “Continuing Coverage,” “Digital,” and “Excellence in Innovation.”

“We are honored to receive three regional Edward R. Murrow awards this year. Our goal has always been to provide the best quality and up-to-date news for the Greater Philadelphia region and to make a real difference in the community,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “We are proud of the recognition for our team’s hard work and dedication in fulfilling that goal.”

As the only television station from Philadelphia to be honored, NBC10 was recognized with regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Continuing Coverage : As Hurricane Ida came through the region in September 2021, the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team gave lifesaving information for hours on-air and online as multiple tornadoes touched down causing horrific damage. As people were dealing with that tornado damage, streams and rivers were also rising. By the morning, Philadelphia had historic flooding and suburban areas also dealt with the rising water. The NBC10 team was on the ground and in the air with SkyForce 10 to show our viewers what was happening to keep them safe. The NBC10 Investigators also held regional leaders accountable to figure out what went wrong and started the conversation on how to prevent this type of flooding from happening in the future.

: As Hurricane Ida came through the region in September 2021, the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team gave lifesaving information for hours on-air and online as multiple tornadoes touched down causing horrific damage. As people were dealing with that tornado damage, streams and rivers were also rising. By the morning, Philadelphia had historic flooding and suburban areas also dealt with the rising water. The NBC10 team was on the ground and in the air with SkyForce 10 to show our viewers what was happening to keep them safe. The NBC10 Investigators also held regional leaders accountable to figure out what went wrong and started the conversation on how to prevent this type of flooding from happening in the future. Digital : This category recognizes NBC10 Philadelphia’s website, NBC10.com. The entry included the NBC10 Investigators’ true crime series, “Who Killed Barbara Jean?” The page’s creative design and extra details from the series adds to the depth of the reporting, which ultimately led to police reopening the murder case of the 4-year-old girl. Viewers can watch the complete series on the NBC10 Apps on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

: This category recognizes NBC10 Philadelphia’s website, NBC10.com. The entry included the NBC10 Investigators’ true crime series, “Who Killed Barbara Jean?” The page’s creative design and extra details from the series adds to the depth of the reporting, which ultimately led to police reopening the murder case of the 4-year-old girl. Viewers can watch the complete series on the NBC10 Apps on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Excellence in Innovation : NBC10 is using technology to take storytelling to a new level. The station’s Augmented Reality software makes it possible to explain what is happening in the community much more clearly to viewers. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has been able to use these new storytelling techniques to walk people through rip current danger, pollen levels, and the environmental impact of tire fires, to name a few. Both visually stunning and informative, the NBC10 team’s augmented reality is an innovation to local news.

Since 1971, RTDNA has recognized outstanding work produced by radio, television, and online news organizations around the world. The regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honor the best local broadcast and electronic journalism around the country. For a complete and detailed list of all the 2022 regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners, please access the RTDNA website HERE.

The regional winners are automatically entered and advanced to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition. The national awards will be announced in October of 2022.