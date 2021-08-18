NBC10 Community Calendar

Urban 1 Philadelphia Career Fair
When: August 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
What: The event will feature various companies that are currently recruiting to fill positions such as Brown’s ShopRite, Walmart, Help at Home and more. To access the event virtually, use the following links: classixphilly.com and rnbphilly.com.
**************************************************
Latinas Lifestyle Fair 2021
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
When: August 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: El Concilio, 141 E Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
What: Hispanic Media is hosting the Latina Lifestyle Conference in-person this year. The event will feature educational seminars, recreational activities, free COVID-19 tests, prizes and more. Entrance to the fair is free.
**************************************************
Massage Away Lyme
When: September 1 to September 15
Where: Tranquil Therapy, 150 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19122
What: For the month of September, Tranquil Therapy will be participating in Lyme Warrior’s Massage Away Lyme campaign to support Lyme Disease research. Tranquil Therapy will donate 10% of all massages booked in the month of September to Lyme Warrior. The event is designed to raise awareness of Lyme Disease and help fund research for a cure. Visit http://lymewarrior.us/massage-away-lyme and Tranquil Therapy’s Facebook page for more information.