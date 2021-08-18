NBC10 Community Calendar

Urban 1 Philadelphia Career Fair

When: August 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

What: The event will feature various companies that are currently recruiting to fill positions such as Brown’s ShopRite, Walmart, Help at Home and more. To access the event virtually, use the following links: classixphilly.com and rnbphilly.com.

**************************************************

Latinas Lifestyle Fair 2021

When: August 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: El Concilio, 141 E Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124

What: Hispanic Media is hosting the Latina Lifestyle Conference in-person this year. The event will feature educational seminars, recreational activities, free COVID-19 tests, prizes and more. Entrance to the fair is free.

**************************************************

Massage Away Lyme

When: September 1 to September 15

Where: Tranquil Therapy, 150 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19122

What: For the month of September, Tranquil Therapy will be participating in Lyme Warrior’s Massage Away Lyme campaign to support Lyme Disease research. Tranquil Therapy will donate 10% of all massages booked in the month of September to Lyme Warrior. The event is designed to raise awareness of Lyme Disease and help fund research for a cure. Visit http://lymewarrior.us/massage-away-lyme and Tranquil Therapy’s Facebook page for more information.