Meteorologists Marvin Gómez and Michelle Rotella join NBC10 and Telemundo62

NBC10 and Telemundo62 announced that meteorologists Marvin Gómez and Michelle Rotella will join the stations on Monday, July 18, 2022. Gómez, a bilingual meteorologist, will serve both NBC10 and Telemundo62 and will primarily work weekends, while Rotella will be on NBC10 throughout the week.

“We are delighted to have Marvin and Michelle join the NBC10 and Telemundo62 team,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Having covered severe weather events in numerous markets during their respective careers, they are uniquely qualified to help serve our viewers in forecasting the changing conditions across the Greater Philadelphia region.”

Gómez comes to Philadelphia from State College, Pa., where he was a bilingual meteorologist at AccuWeather. Born in Guatemala, he migrated to the U.S. when he was nine years old. When he joined AccuWeather, he became the first Central American meteorologist on an English language network. Prior to joining AccuWeather, he was a multimedia journalist at Entravision Communications in Orlando. Gómez earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from Lewis University. He earned his Weather Forecasting Certificate from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Science in Geosciences, with a concentration in Broadcast and Operational Meteorology from the University of Mississippi.

Rotella also comes to Philadelphia from State College, Pa., where she was a Senior Broadcast Meteorologist at AccuWeather as well. Prior to that, she was a meteorologist at FOX5 in Washington, D.C. She has also been a meteorologist for various stations including CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pa; WCCB in Charlotte, NC; and others. Rotella earned a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and a minor in Mathematics from Florida State University, Tallahassee. In 2016, she obtained her CBM Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society. She was recognized by Elevate Lifestyle as the “Favorite Local TV Meteorologist” for the “Best of the City Awards” in 2017.