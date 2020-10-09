Liven Up Your Saturday: Join a Virtual OutFest

A pandemic is not going to stop Philadelphia's biggest celebration of LBGTQ+ culture and art.

OutFest will be held Saturday with a special livestream at 6 p.m. called OutFest for Community Unity.

The stream will feature Philadelphia entertainers Paula Deen-White and Icon Ebony-Fierce as hosts. They'll introduce a diverse cast including Iris Spectre, Sapphira Cristál, The Eric Jaffe, VinChelle and several other performers on the virtual "stage."

Watch it starting at 6 p.m. Saturday here.

You'll also see special shoutouts from national celebrities and messages of support from participating organizations.

The stream is presented by dmhFund and Philadelphia Gay News and sponsored in part by Visit Philadelphia.

Participating organizations include Galaei, Mazzoni Center, Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers, William Way LGBT Community Center and The Attic Youth Center. Also, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Pennsylvania Surgeon General Dr. Rachel Levine, Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, State Sen. Sharif Street, and residents of the John C. Anderson Apartments will deliver messages.