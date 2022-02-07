Leah Uko and Brian Sheehan Join NBC10 News Team

NBC10 Philadelphia announced Monday that Leah Uko and Brian Sheehan have joined the station as full-time reporters. Uko will start on March 7th as a nightside reporter. Sheehan, who began as a freelancer in late 2021, can be seen reporting weeknights and weekends.

“We are pleased to have Leah and Brian join the NBC10 team,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “They are both hardworking journalists who are passionate about sharing the local stories in the communities in which we serve."

Uko comes to Philadelphia from Charleston, South Carolina, where she was a morning anchor at WCIV-TV. Prior to that, she was a general assignment reporter and weathercaster at KTTV in Los Angeles. She has also covered news at WLTZ in Columbus, Georgia; KARK in Little Rock, Arkansas; KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska and KAGS in Bryan/College Station, Texas. Uko earned a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and a minor in Journalism from University of California, Riverside. She is a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho, Sorority, Inc., and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Born and raised in Warrington, Bucks County, Sheehan comes to NBC10 from WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pa., where he worked as a general assignment/investigative reporter and anchor. Prior to that, Sheehan was a multimedia journalist and host at WOLF-TV, the Fox affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. He also spent time as an executive producer and host at The Daily Meal, and as a producer/anchor/reporter at WHSV in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Sheehan graduated from Central Bucks High School South and later earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Temple University.