Johnny Archer joins NBC10 as Reporter/Anchor

NBC10 announced Thursday that Johnny Archer will join the news team as a reporter/anchor. He will start Monday, December 13, 2021.

Archer comes to Philadelphia from Miami sister station WTVJ NBC 6 where he served as general assignment reporter and weekend anchor. Prior to that, Archer held various roles including Idaho Falls bureau correspondent at KPVI-TV in Pocatello, ID, weekend morning anchor at WHAS 11 News in Louisville, KY and was an anchor and reporter at NBC 5 KXAS in Dallas, TX.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We are pleased to welcome Johnny to the NBC10 and Telemundo62 family,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “He is an accomplished journalist whose Philly roots will benefit further enable him to connect with our viewers.”

A native of West Chester, Pa., Archer attended Downingtown High School and Delaware County Community College. He later went on to Temple University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting, Telecommunications and Mass Media.

“I am thrilled to be reporting in Philadelphia,” he said. “I might be a little biased because Philly is my hometown, but I think Philadelphians are some of the greatest people in the world.”

Archer is an avid cyclist and member of USA Cycling. He also is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and active in local charities.