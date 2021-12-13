Frances Wang and Karen Hua to join NBC10 in January

NBC10 Philadelphia announced Monday that Frances Wang and Karen Hua will join the station as a weekend anchor/reporter, and multimedia journalist, respectively, next month. Wang will start on January 10, and Hua will start January 3, 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome Frances and Karen to the NBC10 and Telemundo62 family,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “They are both hardworking journalists who share our station’s commitment to delivering the best local news coverage to our diverse population of viewers.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wang comes to Philadelphia from WFOR in Miami, where she served as an anchor/reporter for the past three years. Prior to that, Wang was an anchor/reporter at KXTV in her hometown of Sacramento. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter/fill-in anchor at KREM in Spokane, Washington. Wang also spent time at CNN, E! News, and KABC-TV in Los Angeles. She has a B.A. in Communication from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and a B.S. in Business from USC’s Marshall School of Business. Also fluent in Mandarin, Wang is a proud first generation Chinese American and loves sharing stories of her family, culture, and upbringing.

Hua comes to NBC10 from News 12 New York where she served as a reporter covering Westchester and the Hudson Valley. Prior to that, she served as a multimedia journalist for KGET, the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, California. While there, she served as lead reporter for the station’s Emmy award-winning coverage of the Stagecoach wildfire in Central California. She also worked as a lifestyle writer for Forbes magazine. Hua began her career in NBCUniversal’s East Coast Page program, having worked as a page for NBC New York, CNBC, and the TODAY Show. Born and raised in Boston, Hua received her B.A. in English and Psychology from the University of Michigan. Fluent in Mandarin, Hua is a proud first generation Chinese American whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Shanghai.