Eight Local Nonprofits Selected to Receive Project Innovation Grants Totaling $315,000

NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $315,000 in Project Innovation grants in 2022. The winning organizations feature programs that are addressing local community issues through innovative solutions in the areas of community engagement, culture of inclusion, next generation storytelling and youth education and empowerment.

"We are thrilled to recognize these eight, wonderful nonprofits with Project Innovation grants for their innovative programs serving the Delaware Valley," said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. "This financial support will go a long way to help these organizations continue to make an impact in the communities in which we live and work.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation award Project Innovation grants to nonprofits in the local area. Grant applications opened February 18 and closed on March 25. To select grant winners, the stations created and gathered community panels to review grant applications and select the final winners. Since 2018, NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation have presented a total of $1.3 million in Project Innovation grants to 36 nonprofits in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Local Project Innovation 2022 grant recipients include:

CAMPAIGN FOR WORKING FAMILIES– $50,000

CWF aids working families and individuals in achieving economic empowerment by providing free tax preparation, resource building, and asset development. With this funding, they will add additional financial education and career development classes to allow for more students per year to participate and include a matched savings program for participants.

THEATRE HORIZON– $25,000

Theatre Horizon, a professional theatre in Norristown, Montgomery County, will use the funding for its Autism Drama Program (ADP) and plans to expand virtual programming, double the number of teaching artists, and curate new classes.

CENTER FOR BLACK EDUCATOR DEVELOPMENT – $74,000

The Center for Black Educator Development is dedicated to drastically increasing the number of Black educators to ensure students will have teachers who reflect their cultural background and share common socio-political interests. The funding will go towards the Freedom Schools of Literacy Academy to expand the current five-week summer program to an after-school program for the entire academic school year for students in first through third grades. The program enables all high schoolers and college teaching apprentices to be compensated to reflect their professional commitment, while enrollment for the young scholars is free.

NOVICK FAMILY URBAN FARM – $31,000

Novick Family Urban Farm is an educational production farm located in South Philadelphia. With this funding they will construct a year-round greenhouse, providing greater impact to the community.

VIRTUA HEALTH FOUNDATION – $30,000

The Virtua Health Foundation gives back to the community in South Jersey in a variety of ways. This funding would go towards their Eat Well Mobile Grocery Store program and help to expand the service routes of the mobile grocery store to reach more people.

HOPE BEYOND BORDERS – $20,000

Hope Beyond Borders seeks to provide opportunities for children and youth in developing communities. Funding will go towards their Soap for Hope Youth Social Enterprise program and be used to expand the number of courses offered, provide paid internships for students, as well as general staff increases.

TECH IMPACT – $50,000

Tech Impact’s goal is to create a pipeline for diverse tech talent and provide pathways to careers for underrepresented individuals, like women and communities of color. This funding will go towards Tech Impact's ITWorks Technology Training and Job Placement Program.

YMIC FOUNDATION – $35,000

YMIC Foundation aims to empower and prepare disadvantaged youth to excel and become leaders in STEM careers through academic tutoring, mentoring, and financial assistance programs. They will use this funding to increase the number of sites for their Young Men and Women in Charge Foundation Summer Steam Camp.

Project Innovation 2022 grants were presented to eligible nonprofits in 11 participating markets including New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, necn), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

For a list of all Project Innovation 2022 winners, click here.