Crishtbel Mora and Valeria Aponte Join Telemundo62

Telemundo62 Philadelphia announced that Crishtbel Mora and Valeria Aponte will join the station as a multi-media journalist and anchor/reporter, respectively. Mora will start on June 13 and Aponte will start June 20.

“We’re excited to welcome Crishtbel and Valeria to our news team for Noticiero Telemundo62,” said Ana Hernandez, News Director for Telemundo62. “Their passion and dedication to journalism will help us continue our commitment to delivering the local news and information that our Spanish-speaking viewers have come to expect from our team.”

Mora comes to Philadelphia from Miami, where she was a national news correspondent for Estrella TV. Prior to that she was also national news correspondent since 2015 for Estrella TV in Texas.

Born and raised in Venezuela, Mora earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Andres Bello Catholic University as well as a certification in social media management from Jose Antonio Paez University. In 2021 she received a Communicator Award, a Hermes Creative Award for her journalism. The National Association of Hispanic Publications also recognized her with a Jose Marti Award in 2019.

Aponte comes to Philadelphia from Arizona, where she was a correspondent for Univision’s streaming service, Noticias 24/7. Prior to that, she served as a political journalist for Telemundo Arizona, a video journalist, anchor, and producer for WZDC Telemundo, a video journalist for KGBT-TV, and an executive producer and anchor for CitrusTV Noticias.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Aponte earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Fine Arts from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. In 2018, she was awarded four Rocky Mountain Emmys which included recognition for “Continuing Coverage” and “Journalistic Enterprise.” She is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.