Celebrate Lunar New Year with Penn Museum

It's time for the Lunar New Year at the Penn Museum!

In many Asian communities around the world, the Lunar New Year is among the most important holidays of the year. This family-friendly day features traditional dance and music, hands-on workshops, martial arts demonstrations, storytelling, calligraphy, and creating art. Plus, join in the traditional Lion Dance!

NBC10's Denise Nakano and Telemundo62's Alberto Rullán will emcee the events of the day.

Here is a schedule of events:

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Creation stations: Year of the Rat mask-making, lantern making and decorating lucky envelopes

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Art and vendor market

10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Little Mulan Dance Troupe performance from Great Wall Chinese School

11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Tai Chi demonstration

11:15 a.m - 12:15 p.m.: Chinese Zodiac workshop

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.: East versus West: A musical performance

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Artifact Lab open window chat with conservators

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Taiko interactive musical performance by Kyo Daiko

1 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.: Daily Dig artifact talk

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Drop-in calligraphy workshop

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Contemporary dance performance by Annielille Gavino

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Mandarin language highlights tour

3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Artifact Lab open window chat with conservators

3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.: Martial arts demonstration by Cheung’s Hung Gar Kung Fu Academy

3:45 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Lion Dance finale

