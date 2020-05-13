open for business

Are You #OpenForBusiness? We Want to Hear From You!

NBC10 and Telemundo62 are highlighting the stories of our local companies that are open for business now. Here's how to share your business' story

Are you #OpenForBusiness? NBC10 and Telemundo62 want to share your story and highlight our local businesses.

Record a 10-second video on your phone (don't forget to turn it horizontally!) and share it with us here!

Click here to submit your video!

Support Our Nurses: Display This Sign!

Need a little inspiration about what to say? Here are some sample scripts:

"I’m Joe Jones from Delco Heating and Air.

"We’re still here for you. Right now we’re offering 30% off on all work you need done and no payments for 30 days.

"We’re in this together."

Or

"I’m Suzy Jones from Delco Pizza.

"We’re offering free delivery and no-contact pickup, plus three pizzas for $10.

"We’re open and we’re still here for you."

You may see your video highlighted on air. And share our message with #OpenForBusiness!

