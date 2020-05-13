Are You #OpenForBusiness? We Want to Hear From You!

Are you #OpenForBusiness? NBC10 and Telemundo62 want to share your story and highlight our local businesses.

Record a 10-second video on your phone (don't forget to turn it horizontally!) and share it with us here!

Click here to submit your video!

Need a little inspiration about what to say? Here are some sample scripts:

"I’m Joe Jones from Delco Heating and Air.

"We’re still here for you. Right now we’re offering 30% off on all work you need done and no payments for 30 days.

"We’re in this together."

Or

"I’m Suzy Jones from Delco Pizza.

"We’re offering free delivery and no-contact pickup, plus three pizzas for $10.

"We’re open and we’re still here for you."

You may see your video highlighted on air. And share our message with #OpenForBusiness!