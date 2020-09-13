36th Annual Feria del Barrio Goes Virtual

Celebrating 36 years of community and sharing to the beat of live music, dance, activities for the family, Taller Puertorriqueño invites you to be part of Feria del Barrio 2020 (Feria) on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The all-virtual program, which will be live-streamed via Facebook, responds to the realities of the time. But, we promise it will still be a celebration of community, of arts and culture, of education and economic development in the Golden Center. Come and enjoy a family-friendly, safe, all-virtual shortened but fun event supported by TV media partner Telemundo62 and our corporate partner PECO.

Musical Performances & Awards

Presentation of Honoree: Edilia Gomez O’Hara for her contribution and commitment to the arts and culture in Philadelphia’s Venezuelan and Latino community and beyond

Dance Presentation: A montage of Edilia Gomez O’hara Venezuelan dances with Casa de Venezuela

Felix Moulier, External Affairs Coordinator, APM - Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha introduces Honoree Betsy Casañas for her contribution and commitment to the arts in Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican and Latino community and beyond

Music Presentation by Madgaliz & her Latin Ensemble-performs the Cha Cha Cha, Rico Vacilón

Irayma Olivencia Rodriguez, Business District Manager, HACE Targeted Corridor Management Program Presents next two honorees: Harold Peter Watts for his contribution and commitment to fitness and economic development in Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican & Latino community as the owner of Watts Fitness Studio Reinaldo Melendez, for his contribution and commitment to music and economic development in Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican & Latino community as the owner of Centro Musical

Music Presentation by-Venezuelan Harpist Eduardo Betancourt, an original composition of this merengue venezolano "Efecto Mariposa"

Julia Rivera, External Affairs Director, CONGRESO DE LATINOS UNIDOS, INC. Introduces honoree Congreso Health Center for their contribution and commitment to the health and well being of Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican and Latino community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Music Presentation: Tony Mendez and Los Bomberos de la Calle

Music Presentation: Tino Serrano and his Orchestra

Feria del Barrio is a collaboration between Taller Puertorriqueño (Taller), Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM), Congreso de Latinos Unidos (Congreso), HACE, and Raíces Culturales Latinoamericanas (Raíces).