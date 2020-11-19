community

2020 Philly Heart Walk Experience raises more than $1.7M

During an unprecedented year, the American Heart Association hosted the annual heart walk as a fun and engaging digital experience.

By Diana Torralvo

American Heart Association

Congratulations to all the 2020 Philadelphia Heart Walk Digital Experience participants whose efforts raised an astounding $1.7 million+ for the American Heart Association. Hosted by NBC10 news anchor Jacqueline London, the Philly Heart Walk is AHA's annual signature fundraiser and promotes physical activity and heart-healthy living in a fun, family-oriented environment.

The American Heart Association extends its deepest gratitude to the 2020 Heart Walk Chair, Dr. Richard Snyder, Executive Vice President of Facilitated Health Networks and Chief Medical Officer of Independence Blue Cross, the Executives with Heart Chair, Jim Woodward, President and Chief Executive Officer at Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic as well as to the 2020 Heart Walk Executive Leadership Team. 

Congratulations to Circle of Excellence companies Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Independence Blue Cross for raising over $100,000 each; Top NEW Fundraising Company Crozer Health for raising $20,000; Top NEW Employee Engagement Company Premier Orthopaedics with 26 Coaches and 201 Walkers; Top Returning Employee Engagement Company Main Line Health with 72 Coaches and 796 Walkers; Top Health System Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic for raising $132,000; and Top Community Team Abbey Hope for raising $4,000. Lastly, the American Heart Association congratulates and thanks Top Corporate Team Independence Blue Cross for raising $247,000 and Top Fundraiser Dr. Richard L. Snyder, Heart Walk Chair, for raising $181,000.

If you were unable to join the program on Friday, November 6, feel free to tune in here to view: 2020 Heart Walk Digital Experience. Passcode: T8T?cjBT

