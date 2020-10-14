2020 Philly AIDS Walk Goes Virtual

The 34th Annual AIDS Walk Philly is going virtual on Sunday, October 18, 2020, as the need for vulnerable individuals is more important than ever. With the money raised at this year’s Walk, AIDS Fund continues its mission to provide emergency funds to individuals living with HIV through the From All Walks of Life Fund. With safe housing at the highest priority, especially now, Philadelphians can be a lifeline for their neighbors and loved ones by participating in the AIDS Walk Philly 5K, raising public awareness and funds for those living with HIV/AIDS in our community. There are over 27,000 people living with HIV in the Greater Philadelphia Region, according to the Office of HIV Planning Philadelphia. AIDS Fund will broadcast a video kickoff on the morning October 18 at 8 am, including an aerobic warm-up. Then, while staying safely socially distanced, walkers will unite by going the 5k distance in their own neighborhoods.

This year's virtual event allows everyone to participate in their own neighborhood and take advantage of the opportunity to spread awareness in their own communities. AIDS Fund Executive Director Robb Reichard

The online broadcast will bring everyone together virtually with messages from AIDS Fund, its partner organizations, special guests, and information about the current state of HIV prevention, care, and treatment in the Philadelphia community. Emcees and guest speakers attending the online ceremony include: NBC10's Stephania Jimenez, KYW Newsradio's Cherri Gregg, WMMR's Pierre Robert, Reverend Dawn Duppins, and more. The link will be available on the morning of the Walk at www.aidswalkphilly.org.

“AIDS Fund knows that the recipients of our emergency funds sometimes just need a little help to stabilize their living situation,” notes AIDS Fund Executive Director Robb Reichard. “Small amounts of money to help pay a security deposit for a new apartment or an electricity bill can make a huge difference. We encourage everyone to be a lifeline for individuals who need our help here in our backyard. This year’s virtual event allows everyone to participate in their own neighborhood and take advantage of the opportunity to spread awareness in their own communities.”

AIDS Walk will be raising awareness about HIV throughout the region with people walking in their neighborhoods while proudly wearing their AIDS Walk Philly 2020 t-shirts, which will be sent to each participant raising at least $50. Participants who raise $250 will receive an AIDS Walk t-shirt and face mask. A Limited Edition “500 Club” sweatshirt is given to those who raise $500. Raise $1,000 and receive a distinctive AIDS Walk Philly 2020 jacket. The 34th Annual AIDS Walk Philly is sponsored by ViiV, Medi-Dose EPS, Merck, Gilead, Univest, NBC10, Walgreens, and PGN. Donate or register to walk today at AIDSwalkphilly.org or call 215-731-WALK.