Get Local Updates on the Coronavirus Fight

NBC10 is committed to giving you the most up-to-date, local news as our region grapples with the coronavirus epidemic.

Sign up for our new Coronavirus Update, a daily email that collects the most important stories on the pandemic from NBC10 reporters. These stories are curated to help you understand the crisis -- and help you navigate it.

Just click here to sign up for it and for our other newsletters.

Or download the free NBC10 app and sign up for the app alerts that you need.

We're here for you during the pandemic and every day. #CountOnIt