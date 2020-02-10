Entercom, NBC10 And Telemundo62 Enter into Multiplatform Content Distribution Agreement in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – February 10, 2020 – Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., announced a multiplatform content distribution partnership with NBC10 and Telemundo62 across all broadcast channels, websites and social media platforms. As part of the agreement, KYW Newsradio (KYW-AM), Philadelphia’s destination for up-to-the minute breaking news, traffic, weather, sports, money and lifestyle coverage, NBC10 Philadelphia (WCAU) and Telemundo62 (WWSI) will work together to better serve the community via improved access and coverage of live, local breaking news, general news, weather, sports, politics and entertainment in both English and Spanish languages.

“We’re thrilled that the region’s most experienced and innovative radio team is joining forces with the most forward-thinking team in local television,” said David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Philadelphia. “This strategic partnership will provide the Philadelphia area with the most immediate, accurate, and compelling news, weather, traffic, and entertainment reports.”

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are excited to partner with Entercom to provide our audience with the most comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage across the Greater Philadelphia region,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “This powerful, new alliance guarantees the largest number of reporters, photographers, and news gathering technology covering more local news than any other broadcast organization in our area.”

Content from the partnership will also be shared across Entercom Philadelphia sister stations 96.5 TDY (WTDY-FM), 98.1 WOGL (WOGL-FM), B101.1 (WBEB-FM), SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM) and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT (WPHT-AM), as well as station websites and social media channels.

Listeners can tune in to KYW Newsradio (KYW-AM) in Philadelphia on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

KYW Newsradio is a RADIO.COM station. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the leader in local sports coverage, currently has over 500 stations and thousands of podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.

