Suspected Drunk Driver Does Cartwheels During Sobriety Test

A woman was arrested after she did cartwheels during her field sobriety test, police said.

Bryelle Marshall, 23, was arrested Friday evening and charged with battery, aggravated DWI and driving with an expired license plate after her vehicle was reported driving recklessly.

Officers said they found Marshall asleep behind the wheel of her parked car in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

They woke up Marshallup and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Police said she appeared to be extremely intoxicated and was having a hard time listening to the officers' commands.

The incident was recorded by one of the officers' body cameras.

A DWI officer was giving Marshall instructions to complete the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), to which she responded by laughing and doing cartwheels in front of the officers.

The officer then attempted to demonstrate the tests to Marshall when she completed another cartwheel and struck the officer in the back.

At that point, Marshall's opportunities to complete the tests were over and she was arrested.