How well do you know the "Star Wars" films? Take this short quiz to test your knowledge.

A threat that prompted a Wisconsin high school to be evacuated Thursday morning was actually a student wearing a "Star Wars" costume and mask in celebration of “May the Fourth.”

Officials said they were investigating a possible threat at Ashwaubenon High School, and the school, along with Parkview Middle School and a community center were “evacuated for a short time.”

The Ashwaubenon School District said some students were taking an AP test at the time and were put into lockdown.

Soon after, students were reported to be returning back to class, according to the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department.

“Their [sic] was no actual threat at the high school a student came to school wearing a Star Wars costume with a mask,” the department tweeted, adding that the costume was part of “May the Fourth Be With You Day.”

The department confirmed the student was dressed as Darth Vader.

For "Star Wars" fans, May 4 is a day of celebration, with this year being even more special as 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the franchise.

"Thanks for your understanding as we maintaing [sic] our number one priority of keeping students safe," the district wrote.





