Singer Turns Heads With Trump Gown at Grammys

The 59th Grammy Awards were not free of politically-charged moments, starting off with one gown that made some scratch their heads.

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa walked the red carpet at the Grammys wearing a white robe and unveiled her Donald Trump gown with gusto. The blue dress, adorned with Trump’s signature phrase “Make America Great Again” down the front, included “Trump” on the back in glitter.

Villa's dress caught the attention of social media users. She gained about 60,000 followers on Twitter, bumping her 21,000 to over 81,000. Her EP, "I Make the Static," made it to the top of Amazon's best-selling album chart and was #16 on iTunes Monday morning.

“Go big or go home,” the 25-year old artist wrote on her Instagram post. “You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs!”

Villa is no stranger to unconventional fashion on the red carpet, either. Two years ago, she wore a gown to the Grammys made of orange construction material.