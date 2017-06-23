A bicycle officer in training took quite a spill during a four-day workout program led by Upper Darby police.

Officer Anthony Devine of the Elkton, Maryland Police Department was racing through a creek when he lost control of the cycle. Devine went flipping through the air, landing on his back in the water.

Cameras set up by the instructors caught the epic spill from multiple angles. The Upper Darby Police Department included the episode as part of a video highlighting the training program. The program included navigating tight courses, off-roading and learning how to ride down stairs.



Devine wasn't injured in the fall though this pride was most likely bruised.



The wipeout earned him the Tigger Award, which is given to the student who bounces highest and farthest during the training.