Nordstrom Selling 'Fake Mud' Jeans With Hefty Price Tag

Nordstrom is lighting up the internet with some expensive jeans that are caked in fake mud.

On its website, the luxury fashion retailer is selling a pair of working class-inspired jeans coated with what Nordstrom calls "caked-on muddy coating."

The price? $425!

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action" and when worn show "you're not afraid to get down and dirty," according to the description online.

It quickly generated a storm of interest online after TV host Mike Rowe blasted them as "a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic" in a Facebook post."

Even U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., tweeted about it:

Nordstrom didn't immediately reply to request for comment from NBC over the internet's response.

