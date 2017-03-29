Wild Turkey Gets Lodged in Family's Rental Car on Highway

The wild turkey flew into the path of the Taraboczhia family's rental car in Indiana.

A New Jersey family on its way back to the airport after visiting the University of Notre Dame Tuesday collided with a flying turkey on the road, authorities say.

The Taraboczhia family was headed to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago Tuesday after visiting Notre Dame, where the daughter was recently accepted, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office in Indiana.

The Taraboczhias were on U.S. 20 when their rental GMC Yukon collided with the wild turkey, which was flying across the highway, authorities said.

The 30-pound turkey broke through the glass, became lodged in the center of the windshield, and died.

An interior shot of the rental SUV that collided with the flying turkey.

Photo credit: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office

“While vehicle versus deer crashes are common place, it is very rare to see a vehicle strike a turkey,” police said in a statement.

Authorities noted, however, that mating season has begun and, during this time, more turkeys are spotted close to roadways.

The family suffered minor cuts from the glass and refused medical treatment at the scene.