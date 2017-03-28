New Emoji: T-Rex and Zombies and Vampires, Oh My!

Emoji are taking a trip back to the Jurassic period as dinosaurs join the ranks of the texting-friendly symbols.

T-Rex and brontosaurus are part of a slate of 56 new characters in 69 total variations joining the ranks of emoji, the Unicode Consortium announced Monday. They'll also let you get spooky with zombies and vampires, show activities like rock climbing and a yoga pose or add a little diversity to the faces in texts, with older adults and women in headscarves.

Most of the new emoji are smileys and people, bringing starry-eyed and exploding faces into the lexicon, and letting you show skepticism, nausea and even cursing. Among the 13 new food and drink emoji are steak, broccoli, chinese food container and pie.

The new emoji will be available in June, when Unicode version 10 is released. That makes them available to companies like Apple and Google, which make their own versions of the emoji for users to type.

Emojipedia mocked up how the new emoji might look on Apple devices. See them here.

It's the fifth set of emoji to be released.