McDonald's Unveils 'Supremely Superfluous' Utensil, the Frork

McDonald's released this video to unveil and explain the frork: a new and "supremely superfluous" utensil that uses fries as fork prongs.

McDonald's has unveiled a "supremely superfluous" utensil designed to help customers scoop up any toppings that may fall as they enjoy one of the fast food restaurant's new premium sandwiches.

It's called a Frork.

The fork-shaped device has an opening where that can hold up to four french fries, serving as fork prongs.



"While the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald's is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite," Michael Haracz, McDonald's chef, said in a statement.

Legendary TV pitchman Anthony Sullivan starred in McDonald's mock infomercial to announce the creation, which McDonald's is billing as a consumer problem-solving product: "Edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative."

The Frork is compatible with all three of McDonald's new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches: Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.



"Will the Frork change your life? Probably not," Sullivan said in the infomercial. "Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure... maybe."

Frorks will be given away at participating McDonald's nationwide on May 5 to customers who buy one of the new sandwiches.