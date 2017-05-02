McDonald's Unveils 'Supremely Superfluous' Utensil, the Frork | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

McDonald's Unveils 'Supremely Superfluous' Utensil, the Frork

By the company's own admission, the Frork is an "unnecessarily superfluous utensil"

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    McDonald's released this video to unveil and explain the frork: a new and "supremely superfluous" utensil that uses fries as fork prongs. 

    (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

    McDonald's has unveiled a "supremely superfluous" utensil designed to help customers scoop up any toppings that may fall as they enjoy one of the fast food restaurant's new premium sandwiches. 

    It's called a Frork.

    Wildest Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino

    [NATL] Wildest Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino

    The fork-shaped device has an opening where that can hold up to four french fries, serving as fork prongs.

    "While the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald's is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite," Michael Haracz, McDonald's chef, said in a statement.

    Legendary TV pitchman Anthony Sullivan starred in McDonald's mock infomercial to announce the creation, which McDonald's is billing as a consumer problem-solving product: "Edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative." 

    The Frork is compatible with all three of McDonald's new "Signature Crafted Recipes" sandwiches: Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

    International May Day Protesters March for Workers Rights

    [NATL] International May Day Protesters March for Workers Rights
    AP

    "Will the Frork change your life? Probably not," Sullivan said in the infomercial. "Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure... maybe."

    Frorks will be given away at participating McDonald's nationwide on May 5 to customers who buy one of the new sandwiches.

    Published 20 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices