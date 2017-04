Proud pet parents from Washington to Illinois bought their English bulldogs to vie for the title of "Most Beautiful Bulldog" at Drake University. Punk rockers, cheerleaders and one Audrey Hepburn walked and pranced for judges in front of 1,200 bulldog fans at the university's 38th " Beautiful Bulldog Contest." See the winner as well as some of the best contenders this year.

