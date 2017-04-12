Rent-A-Chicken, the America's first chicken rental business, has brought its services to our doorstep... literally. You can now rent a chicken from the company at home if you live in Philadelphia or the surrounding areas.

Although this is new and perhaps even alarming for those in the Philadelphia area, companies have been renting chickens, so customers can get fresh eggs, for years. Rent-A-Chicken is just now ensuring that urban-livers get to have the same chicken-renting privileges as those who live in the suburbs or country.

The rental comes with two laying hens, ready to provide you with eggs, but you will get a chicken coop and enclosed run, 50 pounds of feed, a water dispenser and feeder, delivery and set up, and a tutorial and manual.

The rental lasts for warmer seasons, and Rent-A-Chicken will take them back for the winter.

The company prefers that you contact them for all inquiries including prices and requirements for rental.