Bull on the Run in NYC Eludes Cops for Hours

This was the moment a rogue bull stuck between two houses in Queens escaped, dashing down the road, sending one officer leaping to the roof of his car and breaching a police cordon.

A rogue bull running through Queens drew a huge law enforcement response Tuesday as it ducked under caution tape and sidestepped police officers, eluding cops for hours before it was taken into custody in someone's backyard.

The bull escaped a slaughterhouse on Beaver Road in Jamaica some time around 10 a.m., officials said, and went on a free-for-all through Queens, ducking cops in South Jamaica and South Ozone Park for at least two and a half hours.

Live video from Chopper 4 showed the bull penned between two houses at one point as authorities attempted to wrangle it. Chopper footage then captured the animal outmaneuvering law enforcement, dodging an officer who had jumped atop an emergency response vehicle, and ducking under yellow caution tape as it galloped down the middle of a street and onto a sidewalk.

Passersby appeared to give chase as police, on foot and in department-issued vehicles, pursued the animal. Several times it appeared officers had managed to corral the animal, but each time the bull shot through makeshift barriers and started running down the street again.

The bull appeared exhausted by about 12:15 p.m., settling in the middle of a street as officers armed with tranquilizer equipment tried -- and failed -- once again to take the animal into custody. About 10 minutes later, the animal was apprehended in someone's backyard; its legs were tied to keep it immobile as at least a half-dozen police officers crowded around it.

The fate of the animal wasn't immediately clear.

Something similar happened at least twice last year, in January and April, when cows escaped slaughterhouses.

In the second case, comedian Jon Stewart took possession of the bull and transferred it to an animal sanctuary he owns. It was not immediately clear what the fate of Tuesday's cow would be.