Four years after the last episode of TV's "Breaking Bad" aired, fans in New York City are apparently still crazy enough about the show to clamor for a chance to get into a pop-up cocktail bar inside an RV based on the show.

The "Breaking Bad"-themed bar called ABQ is expected to hit town this summer after a successful two-year stint in the UK, Eater NY reports. It'll be set entirely inside a "meth lab" RV resembling that of Walter White.

The organizers of ABQ, a UK-based shop called Lollipop, says it's the "world's first cocktail lab in an RV where you can cook your own cocktails using molecular techniques, chemicals and potions."

Inside, visitors will find a "makeshift laboratory to cook cocktails using molecular mixology techniques," organizers say. Among the offerings will be a Saul's C2H60, a semi-frozen cocktail using dry ice and an infusion technique called nitrogen cavitation, Eater reports.

Bartenders will be dressed in the shows' trademark yellow jumpsuits, with "HEISENBERG" scrawled across the wall.

Eater reports that the organizers haven't determined exactly where they'll install the RV, but are looking at several places in Brooklyn. ABQ will open for several months beginning in July, with tickets starting at $45 for a two-hour visit and three cocktails in the bar.

'Better Call Saul' Pop-Up Restaurant

Fans of "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit a functioning version of "Los Pollos Hermanos," the iconic restaurant from both series, in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. The pop-up restaurant is part of AMC's effort to promote the upcoming season of "Better Call Saul." It will soon be opening for a few days in New York City.

Fans can sign up for tickets on the ABQNY website, although they may have a bit of a wait -- the live waitlist shows over 1,700 people have signed up as of Thursday.

The ABQ website says 100,000 people have visited the UK pop-up so far.



Last month, another pop-up restaurant based on the TV show arrived to a fan frenzy in New York City: Gus Fring's infamous chicken chain "Los Pollos Hermanos" saw huge lines -- just for curly fries, the only offering on the menu -- as AMC promoted the spinoff series, "Better Call Saul."