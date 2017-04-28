Starbucks’ App Has Been Overwhelming Some Baristas | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Starbucks’ App Has Been Overwhelming Some Baristas

In 1,200 Starbucks locations, at least 20 percent of transactions in peak hours came from customers using mobile order and pay

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images, File
    A collection of venti-sized Starbucks cups seen on Feb. 18, 2016, in London.

    Starbucks' mobile order and pay system has been bringing some of its busiest locations to a standstill, NBC News reported.

    The system lets people order ahead and swoop into a store to pick up their coffee, food or unicorn frappucino. It was so popular in the first quarter of 2017 that store traffic ground to a halt as baristas contended with a wave of orders, prompting some walk-in customers to leave.

    Starbucks to Sell Unicorn Frappuccino

    [NATL] Starbucks to Sell Unicorn Frappuccino

    For a limited time, Starbucks will sell the Unicorn Frappuccino. A unique twist on the frozen beverage has colors and flavors that change when you stir the drink.

    (Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017)

    In 1,200 Starbucks locations, at least 20 percent of transactions in peak hours came from customers using mobile order and pay, the company said.

    So the company has been experimenting with new ways to "more efficiently handle increased demand" from both mobile and walk-in customers during peak hours.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices