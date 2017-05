In this file photo, models pose for a Snapchat photo using animal face filters on their mobile phone as they wait for pre-show instructions during rehearsal at The Innovators: Fashion Design Studio show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Resort 17 Collections on May 20, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

Instagram on Tuesday announced a feature called "face filters," the latest effort to steal the thunder from upstart Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat.

Instagram's face filters allows users to add graphics to a selfie, then it can be added to a video or photo and sent through direct messaging or added to a public story — much like Snapchat's Lenses.

In addition to face filters, Instagram featured editing tools for video and photo.