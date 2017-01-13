Facebook Issues Briefly Affect Some Pages

File - Facebook Inc. logo is displayed at the top of the login page for facebook.com on a computer screen.

Some Facebook pages weren't loading properly Friday for about an hour.

The Facebook platform product dashboard didn't indicate any errors, but people on Twitter started chattering about getting error pages soon after 12 p.m. ET, and the website outage tracking page downdetector.com showed widespread outages in the U.S., Europe and Peru.

Several Facebook pages for NBC owned television stations were unable to completely load, but started returning about 1 p.m. ET.

A representative for Facebook confirmed Friday afternoon that the company was experiencing issues: "Earlier today some people may have had trouble accessing some Facebook services for a short period. We’re back to 100% for everyone, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience."

Downdetector said Facebook started having issues at 12:08 p.m. ET.