It's Not Just You: Facebook Is Down for Some People

Bloomberg via Getty Images, File File - Facebook Inc. logo is displayed at the top of the login page for facebook.com on a computer screen.

Facebook was down for many users on Tuesday, with problems on the social media giant spiking, according to the website status-tracking page Downdetector.

There were thousands of reports of problems starting Tuesday morning about 10 a.m. ET. They came from across the nation, Europe and South America, according to Downdetector's map.

It wasn't immediately clear what was causing the issue or when it would be resolved.

Facebook's troubleshooting dashboard said the platform was healthy, but a company that links to Facebook's back-end in order to let companies post to social media, SocialFLow, said there was a problem in a tweet before noon.



