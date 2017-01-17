Facebook's Zuckerberg Testifies at VR Copyright Trial

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas for a trial over alleged copyright infringement involving a virtual reality headset.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in Dallas Tuesday to testify at an intellectual property lawsuit over his company's virtual reality headset.

Zuckerberg arrived at the Earle Cabell Federal Building for the trial Tuesday morning, which began Jan. 10.

ZeniMax Media, which owns Richardson-based id Software, filed the lawsuit claiming that Facebook-owned Oculus VR stole secrets and technology that led to the development of the headset. Zuckerberg testified Tuesday that he believes the allegations are false.

According to The Dallas Morning News, ZeniMax says they discussed compensation for the intellectual property with Oculus, but that Oculus went silent after a tech conference. The lawsuit alleges that Facebook bought Oculus knowing the company was built on stolen technology.

Oculus released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“We’re eager to present our case in court. Oculus and its founders have invested a wealth of time and money in VR because we believe it can fundamentally transform the way people interact and communicate. We’re disappointed that another company is using wasteful litigation to attempt to take credit for technology that it did not have the vision, expertise, or patience to build.”

ZeniMax is seeking $2 billion in damages.

Zuckerberg told the courtroom Facebook paid $3 billion to buy Oculus, $1 billion more than was widely reported at the time of the sale, CNBC reported.

