5 Millennial Jobs That Parents Just Don't Understand

Millennials tend to have head-scratching job titles that just don't make sense to their parents, NBC News reported.

To be an "influencer" or "app developer" is a relatively new trend that might lead some to believe their millennial friend or family member doesn't have a real job.

Take, for example, the up-and-coming position of social media manager. A social media manager is involved with managing and growing a brand's social media presence. Responsibilities usually include creating content, managing partnerships, strategizing ad campaigns and interacting with customers.

NBC News rounded up four other "millennial jobs" that it turns out are actually pretty important.

