Genie Bouchard Owes Chicago Man Date After Patriots' Comeback Win

Should the social media suitor collect on the bet, they'll sure have plenty to talk about

    Before the New England Patriots turned the Super Bowl around Sunday and the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be a shoe-in, Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard sent out a confident tweet:

    To which an emboldened twitter user, who later said he is from Chicago and attends school in Missouri, responded:

    After the brief but encouraging response — and after the unexpected turn around by the Patriots — Bouchard followed up.

    The exchange was featured in Twitter’s “Moments” section.

    "Lesson learned," Bouchard tweeted. "Never bet against Tom Brady."

    No word yet on the date, but should the social media suitor collect on the bet, they'll sure have plenty to talk about.

