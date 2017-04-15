Tony Gwynn Memorial Statue to be Unveiled on His Birthday

The City of Poway will soon be unveiling a statue of their most famous citizen --baseball legend Tony Gwynn, also known as Mr. Padre.
A bronze statue, designed by Texas artist Seth Vandable, will be unveiled on May 9, which was Gwynn's birthday.
Poway broke ground on the Tony Gwynn Memorial in July, 2016.
The city hosted a benefit concert last year to kick off a fundraiser for the project.
A donor wall will accompany the statue with recognizing those who donated at least $250.
The unveiling and dedication will start at 10:30 a.m. on May 9 in Poway, San Diego County.
