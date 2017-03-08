Your browser does not support iframes.

The evolving world of gender and sports is explored in the upcoming documentary 'TOMBOY', which features voices of many of the world’s most prominent female athletes, broadcasters and sports executives.

The one-hour documentary includes interviews with four-time World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn, Little League World Series pitching sensation Mo’ne Davis, and Basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers-Drysdale, among many others, and details their stories and perspectives.

Caroline Paul, author of "The Gutsy Girl," believes the very label of "tomboy" can prove harmful during a young girl's formative years.

"I don't understand why these great values like bravery and resilience and confidence and leadership are considered male," she says. "We need to decouple it from gender because those attributes are so important for the life of both a girl and a boy so saying 'tomboy' and immediately referring she's not totally a girl..it's not only not helpful...it's kind of insulting."

Miesha Tate, a retired mixed martial artist who competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship says she often feels pulled between two worlds as a mixed martial arts fighter.

"I think there's absolutely nothing wrong with embracing beauty and strength," Tate says. "I don't think that women should have to choose. I'm happy to be a strong and empowered woman and I happen to love fighting...when i step outside of the Octagon then its makeup and hair and heels and I enjoy both worlds."

Ted Griggs, an executive with NBC Sports Regional Networks, said in a release the documentary aims to "elevate, invigorate and inspire the conversation about gender in sports, and we’re proud to create a platform for open, candid discussion featuring a variety of perspectives.”

The documentary will premiere during Women’s History Month in March across all NBC Sports Regional Networks, nationally distributed NBCSN, and select NBC Owned Television Stations.