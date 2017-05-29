Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charges in South Florida | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charges in South Florida

    Tiger Woods traveled to the Texas Back Institute, where he underwent his fourth back surgery to alleviate pain. It means he will go through another year without playing a major.

    (Published Friday, April 21, 2017)

    Star golfer Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday on charges of driving under the influence in Jupiter, near his southern Florida home, sheriff's deputies said.

    Woods, who lives on Jupiter Island, was taken into custody about 3 a.m. on Military Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway, officials told NBC affiliate WPTV.

    Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m., according to Palm Beach County Jail records.

    Last month, Woods announced he underwent a spinal fusion surgery that "went well" and usually takes about six months to recover from.

    "When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long," he said in statement in April.

