Tom Brady Skipping White House Visit: Report

Tom Brady is skipping Wednesday's New England Patriots White House visit due to "personal family matters," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Reiss tweeted out a statement from Brady where he said he is "so happy and excited" that the Patriots are being honored at the White House. He also thanked President Donald Trump for hosting the celebration "and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember."

But Brady said that due to some "recent developments," he is unable to attend because he is "attending to some personal family matters."

The Super Bowl champions are expected to be honored at the White House in a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Several players, including Devin McCourty, Chris Long and Alan Branch, have already said they won't be attending the ceremony because they disagree with Trump's comments about women and other exclusionary remarks.

Brady is a personal friend of Trump's, and the president often cited the quarterback while out on the campaign trail last year.

Aaron Hernandez's Path From NFL to Prison

Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez made a major impact in the world of sports and news, showing so much promise on the field before being embroiled in two murder trials. Sports anchor Raul Martinez reports for necn. (Published 2 hours ago)

The team's visit comes on the same day former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found dead in prison from apparent suicide. The team has not officially commented on this development.

Eli Rosenberg will be covering the visit live, and the ceremony will be livestreamed on NBCBoston.com and necn.com beginning at 2:30.