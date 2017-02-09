The torch that will be used at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics was unveiled Thursday in Korea with one year to go until the opening ceremony.

The torch is designed so that the flame will burn continuously in various weather conditions as the torch makes its way to PyeongChang from Olympia, Greece, the site of the ancient Olympic Games.

More than 7,000 torchbearers will carry the torch during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Torch Relay.

Olympic figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim and Magnus Kim, a cross-country skiing medal hopeful, brought out the torch at the unveiling ceremony.

Four Events to Debut at 2018 Winter Games

Four events will make Olympic debuts at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017) (Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017)

The torch is 700 millimeters tall, a number that represents the altitude of host city PyeongChang, which is 700 meters above sea level, according to a news release.

The white-and-gold torch has five prongs, whose shape is similar to an asterik, the symbol of PyeongChang.

The torchbearer uniform is a mixture of the white Olympic torch and the blue, yellow, black, green and red Olympic Rings.

"The Olympic Torch Relay will bring the spotlight to PyeongChang, sparking passion to connect the world together," 2018 Winter Olympics organizing committee President Lee Hee-beom said in a statement.

Nathan Chen, Ashley Wagner Dream of Gold in 2018