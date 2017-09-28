One Way to Fix NCAA: Pay Players, Experts Say

Since 2015, the FBI has been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and players in the NCAA, federal authorities said. John Chandler reports.

Federal investigators have revealed a wide-ranging alleged bribery scheme in men's college basketball, and some experts say the only way to fix the recruiting system is by paying players, NBC News reported.

Prosecutors have alleged that Adidas supplied as much as $150,000 to secure at least three top high school recruits' attendance at two universities sponsored by the shoe company.

College basketball has brought in millions of dollars every year for top-tier colleges, coaches, advertisers and bookmakers, and overhauling it will start with the NCAA.

"There's this underground network already going on of secret deals and corruption," said Marc Edelman, a Baruch College associate law professor who focuses on sports and gambling. "The most reasonable way to resolve this matter would be to overturn the NCAA principle of amateurism, which would force the compensation of college athletes into an open and above-board market."