Players in the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity usually wear jerseys from their home states and districts.

At Thursday night's game, they all will wear purple and gold in a show of support for Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot one day earlier during the Republican team's practice for the annual event.

Both the Democratic and Republican teams will sport Louisiana State University (LSU) apparel in support of Scalise, a representative for Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said Thursday morning.

Scalise graduated from LSU in 1989. He is regularly decked out “from head to toe” in team gear, Marshall's representative said.





Scalise’s alma mater is reportedly helping make the tribute possible.

In an interview with NOLA.com, LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said he responded to a request for gear by sending hats, towels and shirts for both the Democratic and Republican teams to wear.





Scalise has previously played in the congressional game and in previous years wore a variety of Louisiana jerseys.

He was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday and is in critical condition recovering from surgery.

Shooting at GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity dates back to 1909, and became popular enough by 1928 to be broadcast on the radio, according to a history of the game listed on a dedicated website. The Great Depression, World War II and some speakers of the House have intervened to cancel some games.

It is one of the most anticipated events of summer at the Capitol, with Democrats and Republicans splitting the 79 games that have been played over the years 39-39, with one tie. Democrats were on a winning streak for several years before the Republicans won the last game in a squeaker, 8-7.

Thursday's game starts at 7 p.m. in Nationals Park and will benefit several charities. The Capitol Police Memorial Fund was added as a beneficiary on Wednesday.