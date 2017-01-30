Justin Bieber With Mystery Baby During NHL Celebrity Game

Celebrity players, from left, Cuba Gooding Jr., Justin Bieber and Eric Lindros sit on the bench as Team Gretzky head coach Wayne Gretzky, top center, stands in the background during the first period of the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout at Staples Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Staples Center on Sunday.

Baby, baby, baby oh.

Justin Bieber opened himself up for plenty of speculation and fan gossip when he appeared at Staples Center with a "mystery" baby after he participated in the NHL Celebrity All-Star Game on Saturday.

The Biebs donned his skates and headed out to the ice for the annual event featuring NHL legends, and celebrities.

Fellow Canadiens Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux coached the two teams, which saw Gretzky's team get the victory over his longtime rival from the Penguins.

Players in the game wore a patch in honor of the late Alan Thicke, and Thicke's 19-year-old son, Carter, who was with Thicke when he suffered a heart attack on an ice ring in Burbank, also played in the game.

Bieber was itching to score in the game, shooting nearly every time he got the puck, including when he was denied on a penalty shot early in the game. Bieber finally scored before time expired, but paid the price after he was hit against the boards by Chris Pronger.

It was at this moment that Justin Bieber realized he messed up...#JustinBieber#NHLAllStar

After the game, Bieber walked into the postgame press conference holding a baby, saying that he was unable to speak to the media due to the infant. Not sure who let Bieber hold their baby, or why, but it was just another odd moment in a series of them throughout the day.

Other celebrities who played in the NHL Celebrity Shootout included Cuba Gooding Jr., Jerry Bruckheimer, Tim Robbins, James Badge Dale, Steven R. McQueen, Taylor Kitsch and David Boreanaz.