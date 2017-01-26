Alcohol-Sensing Chip Bags Take on Super Sunday Drunken Driving

With just over a week to go until Super Bowl 51 kicks off, one major chip brand is introducing a new type of bag that aims to tell you if you're too drunk to drive.

Frito-Lay is debuting its new "party safe" bag for Tostitos chips that comes complete with technology that's meant to act like a Breathalyzer. The company says the alcohol sensor will turn a symbol on the bag red if alcohol is detected, while staying green if none is.

The bag, which is meant to remind people to re-think driving after consuming alcohol, comes as a limited edition, but the UPC codes on nearly all bags of Tostitos chips will give users $10 off an Uber ride on the day the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Feb. 5, at least until 25,000 users enter the code.

The $10 Super Sunday discount was made in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said that 40 percent of motor vehicle crash fatalities in 2010 were connected to drunken driving.

The aunt and uncle of Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker died in a car crash with a drunken driver after he played in the 2013 Super Bowl.

"Drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. Thanks to Tostitos and Uber, it's easier than ever to make a safe choice if your plans include alcohol," said Walker, also a MADD volunteer, in a Tostitos news release.